Lion breaks ground at battery plant and innovation center

The YMX International Aerocity in Mirabel, Que., will be home to Lion Electric’s battery manufacturing plant and innovation center.

A groundbreaking ceremony was recently held at the site, which is adjacent to Montreal-Mirabel International Airport. It is 1.6 million sq.-ft., and development will commence this month.

Lion said it chose the location due to its proximity to the current Saint-Jerome plant, and its access to transportation infrastructure. It also plans to repurpose current airport facilities for use as a test track.

(Photo: Lion Electric)

Lion will spend about $185 million on the facility, which will be completed in the second half of 2022.

“Breaking ground on this project is a very important step in Lion’s journey, and we are delighted to be doing so in this beautiful landscape in Mirabel today,” said Marc Bedard, founder and CEO of Lion Electric.

“The completion of our battery manufacturing plant and innovation center will bring us increased autonomy, allow us to lower costs, and bring hundreds of additional highly skilled jobs to the region. We are eager to see the building start taking shape shortly and invite other leaders in the industry to join us in establishing operations in the region.”