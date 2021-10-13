Locomation to integrate Cummins powertrain

Autonomous truck technology developer Locomation says it will integrate Cummins powertrains into its system.

“Cummins is a major name in the commercial vehicle industry and we are delighted to work together on making Locomation’s autonomous trucking technology more efficient while ensuring safety,” said Dr. Çetin Meriçli, Locomation’s co-founder and CEO. “This will enable carriers that use trucks equipped with our technology to reduce their operating costs and will eliminate more than 60 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually for each tractor.”

(Photo: Locomation)

“We are pleased to collaborate with Locomation to develop and test the Cummins powertrain control system integration with their autonomous trucking technology,” added J Michael Taylor, Cummins’ general manager – global powertrain integration. “This collaboration will provide Locomation with access to the resources required to commercialize its autonomous products using Cummins’ proprietary systems and components and provide Cummins with valuable feedback for future product improvements.”

Locomation says it plans to deploy its first product line, Autonomous Relay Convoy, in late 2022. It has deals with two fleets to equip 2,120 trucks with its system.