Mack announces calendar winners

Two Canadian-owned Mack Trucks have been voted into the 2022 Mack Trucks Calendar.

A Mack Anthem owned by Volume Tank Transport in Mississauga, Ont., and a 1990 Mack RB690 owned by ADF Exca-For in Saint-Joachim-de-Shefford, Que., will grace the calendar. The winners will get a professional photo shoot for the calendar.

Thousands of Mack fans and followers voted in the winners.

One of the Mack calendar winners. (Photo: Mack Trucks)

“It’s an honor to celebrate our hardworking customers and the great-looking Mack trucks they depend on,” said John Walsh, Mack Trucks vice-president of marketing. “We had great participation throughout our social media channels, with Bulldog fans from around the globe casting votes for the dedicated customers they want to see in the upcoming calendar.”

To be eligible for the calendar, each truck, including the legacy models, must currently be in operation in a business or trucking company; the truck must be in routine use; and trucks may not be collector or show trucks that are no longer licensed for commercial use.