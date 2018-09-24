Mack Anthem designers win award

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The designers of the new Mack Anthem highway tractor were recently presented with a prestigious design award.

The truck’s design team received a Silver International Design Excellence Award (IDEA) in recognition of their work on the truck model.

“For those of us in this field, being recognized with an IDEA award is among the top honors you can receive,” said Lukas Yates, Mack chief designer, exterior. “I’m extremely proud of the team effort that helped make the Mack Anthem such a striking statement to the trucking world.”