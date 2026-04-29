Five charged after York Regional Police recover $2M in stolen cannabis from trailer
Five men are facing charges after investigators recovered more than $2 million worth of stolen cannabis products and seized two firearms during a cargo theft investigation in the Greater Toronto Area.
York Regional Police said its Auto Cargo Theft Unit located a stolen trailer on April 15 near McLaughlin Road and Highway 401 in Mississauga.
Investigators determined the trailer had been stolen from the Niagara Region while carrying a shipment of cannabis products destined for multiple dispensaries.
Police said officers identified several men believed to be connected to the stolen trailer and arrested five suspects at the scene. During searches, investigators also recovered two illegal firearms.
Charged are:
- Manveer Singh, 21, of Brampton
- Sarbjeet Singh, 32, of Brampton
- Dilkhab Singh, 21, of Brampton
- Karan Kumar, 25, of Hamilton
- Jaiskavan Malhi, 23, of Brampton
The accused face multiple charges, including theft over $5,000 involving a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime, trafficking in stolen property, and numerous firearms offences.
Police said the investigation remains ongoing and believe there may be additional victims.
York Regional Police also noted it continues to work with Équité Association on cargo theft investigations across York Region and the GTA.
Cargo theft has become an increasing concern for trucking and supply chain operators across Ontario, particularly in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, where organized theft rings have increasingly targeted trailers carrying high-value freight.
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