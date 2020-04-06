Mack creates Covid-19 information website

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Mack Trucks has launched an online resource for trucking companies and dealers, offering information from government agencies, trucking industry experts, and Mack, to help them navigate the Covid-19 crisis.

“We wanted to express our sincere gratitude to the numerous trucking company employees, dealers, drivers and service techs across our industry who continue to step up, despite personal and economic hardships,” said John Walsh, Mack Trucks vice-president of marketing. “We’re also doing our best to provide information helpful to them in getting the job done. Whether it’s delivering groceries to our stores, performing essential construction projects, or picking up the trash, we know we echo the sentiments of countless others in saying thank you.”

Mack says the webpage will be regularly updated and includes a video expressing Mack’s appreciation for customers, professional drivers, service technicians and dealers, as well as links to the #thankatrucker conversation on social media.

The webpage offers resources such as links to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO), American Trucking Associations (ATA) and the U.S. Department of Transportation, all of which offer the most up-to-date information available.

The page also features Mack-specific information, including details about ongoing 24/7 customer support from Mack® OneCall™ agents, parts availability, production updates and a link to dealer locations.

The site can be found at: https://info.macktrucks.com/thankyou