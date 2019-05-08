Mack debuts electric-powered waste truck

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Mack Trucks showcased its LR battery-electric refuse truck at WasteExpo.

The demonstration model will begin real-world testing next year with the New York City Department of Sanitation.

“The Mack LR BEV is the latest example of Mack’s leadership within the refuse and recycling industry,” said Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks senior vice-president, North American sales and marketing. “Built on our decades of experience in powertrain innovation, the electric LR delivers a powerful yet quiet, zero-emission solution designed to tackle one of the most demanding applications in one of the largest cities in the world.”

The truck features an integrated electric powertrain, consisting of two 130-kW motors, which produce 496 hp and 4,051 lb.-ft. of torque from zero rpm. It also features a two-speed Mack Powershift transmission.

“New York City, and DSNY in particular, is a world leader when it comes to testing the latest technologies to help us reduce our environmental footprint,” said New York City DSNY deputy commissioner Rocky DiRico. “We’re proud to be the first Mack customer to test this exciting new technology, and we look forward to continuing to work with Mack throughout this project.”

Mack says refuse applications are ideal for electric-powered trucks, as they run pre-determined routes and return to home after every shift. Frequent starts and stop provide significant regenerative braking opportunity to recapture energy.

Mack LR BEV Specifications:

Electric Motors:

Two Alternating Current motors, 130 kW each

370kW (496 hp) total peak power, 260 kW (349 hp) continuous power

4,051 lb.-ft. of torque

Traction voltage: 600 volts

Batteries:

Four NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries (Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide)

Charging System:

SAE J1772 compliant

Up to 150kW charging power at 200 amps maximum current

600-750 volts, depending on state of battery charge

Regenerative braking system

Accessory Power:

12 volt, 24 volt and 600 volt circuits

Transmission:

Two-speed Mack Powershift

Axles:

Mack FXL20 20,000-lb. front axle

Mack S522R 52,000-lb. rear axles

Body: