Mack donates Anthem to attract veterans

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Mack Trucks has donated an Anthem with 70-inch stand-up sleeper to the American Trucking Associations (ATA) to help the group recruit military veterans.

The camo Anthem will travel across the U.S. and be used to encourage veterans to consider a career in trucking.

“Mack is proud to demonstrate our support of veterans through this donation, and we look forward to working with ATA to shine a light on the opportunities trucking offers,” said Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks senior vice-president of North American sales and marketing. “Trucking offers a great career option, especially for veterans, many of whom already have experience driving large trucks.”

“ATA is thrilled that Mack Trucks has again stepped up on behalf of our industry, and we are excited this new Mack Anthem will help trucking demonstrate the thousands of great jobs available to military veterans,” added ATA president and CEO Chris Spear. “As a military dad, I think this partnership is a great example of how industries can showcase themselves to talented individuals with demonstrated service to our nation and, I thank Mack Trucks for giving us the opportunity to expand our efforts on this issue.”