Mack kicks off NASCAR season

DAYTONA, Fla. – Mack Trucks kicked off its season as the official hauler of NASCAR, with the 60th running of the Daytona 500 on Feb. 18.

Mack is providing new Mack Anthems with 70-inch stand-up sleepers to transport the series’ equipment and technology, including locker rooms, offices, and communications and production equipment.

“We’re looking forward to another great year with NASCAR, one that’s especially exciting given the debut of our new Mack Anthem model as the sport’s official hauler,” said John Walsh, vice-president of Mack marketing. “Like truck drivers everywhere, the men and women from NASCAR who operate these haulers are true unsung heroes. They log a lot of miles over the course of the season, spend a lot of time away from their families, and it’s our privilege to provide them with the state-of-the-art performance, comfort and safety that our Mack Anthem model delivers. We also can’t wait to show off these badass new trucks to NASCAR fans everywhere.”