Mack MD to be supported by Body Builder Support Team

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Mack Trucks has announced its MD Series of medium-duty trucks will be supported by its network of body builder resources.

The Mack Body Builder Support Team and the Mack Body Builder Portal will offer customers, body builders and dealers the tools they need for upfitting truck bodies and equipment, beginning Sept. 1.

“Mack is dedicated to meeting the specific needs of our customers, which often includes adjustments to ensure proper mounting and function of bodies,” said Jonathan Randall, senior vice-president of North American sales. “It’s imperative that we have a good team and system in place to ensure efficiency. Our Body Builder Support Team and online portal offer a wealth of knowledge and information to help with quality truck body installation and operation.”