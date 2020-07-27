Mack now producing medium-duty models

ROANOKE VALLEY, Va. – Mack Trucks has begun producing its new MD Series of medium-duty trucks.

Full production is slated to begin Sept. 1. However, a Class 7 Mack MD7 with a GVWR of 33,000 lbs (pictured) recently rolled off the line at the company’s Roanoke Valley, Va., plant.

A Mack MD7 is built. (Photo: Mack Trucks)

The truck maker invested US$13 million into the plant to accommodate production of its new medium-duty truck, also available as a Class 6 MD6 model.

Available in 4×2 configurations, the MD6 and MD7 models feature a sharp wheel cut for enhanced maneuverability for tough urban settings, the company claims. The MD Series cab design features a bumper-to-back-of-cab (BBC) measurement of 103 inches.