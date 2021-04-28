Mack opens 2022 calendar contest

Own a Mack Truck you think deserves a month in the spotlight? The truck maker has issued a call for entries in a competition to win spots in its 2022 calendar.

Nominations are being accepted from May 4 to June 4. Mack’s social media followers will decide which trucks should be showcased in the calendar.

(Photo: Mack Trucks)

“It’s always fun to see the truck submissions by our passionate fans, whether they’re current production models or vintage models still hard at work,” said John Walsh, Mack Trucks vice-president of North American marketing. “The annual calendar contest brings together members of the Mack family to celebrate hard work, determination and great-looking trucks.”

Even vintage trucks can participate. To be eligible, nominated trucks must currently be in operation in a business or trucking company, the truck must be in routine use and trucks may not be collector or show trucks that are no longer licensed for commercial use.

Winners will receive a professional photo shoot and will win a spot in the calendar. More info can be found here.