Mack ratifies agreement with UAW employees

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Mack Trucks announced it has ratified a new collective bargaining agreement with its United Auto Workers employees.

The UAW went on strike in recent weeks, halting truck production. The agreement covers 3,500 employees at six facilities.

“The new agreement allows us to continue providing our UAW-represented employees and their families with an attractive package of wages and benefits, while safeguarding the company’s competitiveness and supporting the success of our customers,” said Mack Trucks president Martin Weissburg.