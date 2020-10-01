Mack renovates assembly plant

MACUNGIE, Pa. – Mack Trucks has completed a US$84-million renovation project at its Lehigh Valley Operations (LVO) in Macungie, Pa.

The project, dubbed “Reborn,” revitalized the facility’s infrastructure, equipment, systems and processes, to create a modernized lean manufacturing environment, Mack announced.

“Mack’s Lehigh Valley Operations has built high-quality heavy-duty trucks that our customers depend on for 45 years,” said Martin Weissburg, president of Mack Trucks. “This investment in the plant, our people and new processes allows us to continue delivering on Mack’s legendary durability through integrated, modern manufacturing.”

(Photo: Mack Trucks)

A 300,000 sq.-ft. expansion was added to the plant, to improve material handling and flow, new equipment and tooling was installed, new manufacturing and IT systems were added, and a new audit building was equipped with stalls and CNG test pads.

A 20,000 sq.-ft. Customer Adaptation Center was also constructed to support the Mack LR Electric, which will be commercialized in 2021. New paint and lighting rounded out the upgrades, as did a new lobby and welcome center.

“LVO has been completely transformed compared to the day I arrived in 2016,” said Rickard Lundberg, who as vice president and general manager of LVO, led the project. “The physical space has been renovated to allow the openness for employees to learn together and embrace our lean manufacturing approach. Without the great people who are part of the LVO team, we could not have created this culture, this spirit of Mack Trucks that is reflected in each vehicle that rolls off the assembly line.”