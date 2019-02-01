Mack Ste.-Foy, Vision Truck Group receive Mack honors

QUEBEC CITY, Que. – Mack Ste.-Foy has been named the Mack Trucks Dealer of the Year for Canada.

The North American Dealer of the Year was Kriete Truck Center of Milwaukee, Wisc. Kriete finished the year 17% above its sales plan and 29% better than its leasing plan, Mack announced.

Vision Truck Group was named Canada Mack Financial Services Dealer of the Year.

“Kriete Truck Center exemplifies the values that Mack Trucks is built on, in particular hard work and integrity, and we’re proud to recognize their tremendous support of the Mack brand,” said Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks senior vice-president, North American sales and marketing. “Whether working with prospective buyers or long-time Mack customers, they’ve demonstrated their commitment to enabling their customers’ success through outstanding service and support.”