Mack ups its refuse game during WasteExpo

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Mack Trucks introduced new features to its LR Model, improved its safety features on refuse vehicles, and said it will have a fully-electric refuse truck operating in New York by 2019.

Mack made the announcements during the WasteExpo in Las Vegas today (April 24), saying the new features on the LR Model will enhance visibility and driver comfort.

The new features include a sliding glass window on the passenger side of the vehicle, an exterior stainless steel sun visor, and a Sears Seating C2 Plus seat cushion.

Mack’s 315 series tire coverage has also been extended to include the Hendrickson HaulMaax suspension.

“Mack continues to design and develop features on the Mack LR model that improve the working environment for the driver, help increase visibility in a refuse vehicle that already has superb visibility and provide customers with additional choices in how their vehicles can be set up,” said Curtis Dorwart, refuse product manager for Mack Trucks. “The addition of these new options sets the bar for a best-in-class refuse vehicle that meets the needs of customers and drivers alike.”

The sliding glass window will be standard and available for order in the second quarter of 2018, as will the new C2 Plus seat cushion. The exterior sun visor is now available for order.

The availability of the 315 series tires on LR models, as well as Mack Granite and TerraPro, simplifies the ordering process for customers. The expanded coverage for the tires will also be available in the second quarter of 2018.



Lytx Solutions

Mack’s refuse customers now have the option to get their Mack trucks pre-wired for equipment from Lytx, a video telematics safety feature.

“We are pleased that Mack customers now have the ability to use video to improve upon the safety of their drivers, as well as the neighborhoods in which they operate,” said David Pardue, vice-president of connected vehicles and uptime services for Mack Trucks. “Our partnership with Lytx will not only help our customers mitigate the potential for accidents, but also assist them in identifying new ways to improve operational efficiencies.”

Mack will offer the option to pre-wire its Mack LR and TerraPro models starting this fall, with the Lytx DriveCam safety program and Lytx Video Services enhancement available.

“Lytx is proud to work with our colleagues at Mack Trucks, a company that shares our mission to advance road safety and help our clients save lives, reduce claims costs and provide outstanding service,” said Eliot Feldstein, Lytx’s senior vice-president of corporate and business development.

DriveCam helps reduce unsafe driving behaviors through video-based driver coaching and predictive analytics.

Video Services delivers features such as on-demand continually recorded video, optional live stream, and support for multiple cameras.

Going electric

Mack said it will have a fully-electric Mack LR refuse model truck on the roads of New York City in 2019.

The truck will be tested by the New York City Department of Sanitation, and Mack believes the electric vehicle will deliver the most value within a closed loop application, one where the truck returns home every night.

“It’s clear that electromobility will be a part of the trucking industry’s future, and Mack is well-positioned to offer integrated, fully electric solutions for the North American market,” said Jonathan Randall, senior vice-president of sales and marketing for Mack Trucks North America. “DSNY is one of Mack’s largest customers, and the department is known for its progressive sustainability efforts. We look forward to working with them as we test the first fully electric LR model in a real-world application.”

Advantages of a fully-electric truck include zero tailpipe emissions, reduced noise, and environmental stability.

“The New York City DSNY looks forward to extending our long-standing partnership with Mack Trucks through the testing of the electric LR,” said Rocky DiRico, New York City DSNY deputy commissioner. “Sustainability is extremely important to the DSNY, and we consistently test new technology to help New York City reach its goal of 80 percent reduced emissions by 2050.”