Mack, Volvo launch new online parts platform

Volvo and Mack have launched a new e-commerce parts platform, to improve the speed and efficiency of online parts order fulfillment.

PartsASIST, offered by both brands, allows customers to register to transition from existing SELECT Part Store so they can take advantage of the new platform as dealers from across Canada and the U.S. sign on throughout the year.

Enhancements include an expanded range of features, functionality and benefits for customers and dealers alike, the companies announced. The new platform is 10 times faster, reducing steps and time needed to log in, search for parts, place an order and track shipments.

(Photo: Mack Trucks)

“The suite of tools within PartsASIST represents a quantum leap forward in the way parts are ordered in the heavy-duty truck market,” said Todd Shakespeare, director of parts marketing at Volvo Trucks North America. “With the overall increase in speed and efficiency, PartsASIST saves time like never before, which lets our customers focus on what’s most important to them – operations and uptime.”

“The robust tools in the PartsASIST platform provide Mack owners with unprecedented remote access to parts ordering, fulfilment and management, bringing greater speed and efficiency to maintenance and repairs to help increase uptime,” added Gordon Lindsay, Mack Trucks product marketing manager – aftermarket. “Available 24/7, the PartsASIST platform provides advanced features to improve efficiency and simplify asset management for fleet managers and dealer service managers alike.”

To register, visit www.partsasist.com.