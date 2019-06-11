Mack, Volvo offering certified used truck warranties

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Mack and Volvo have both announced new warranty programs for pre-owned trucks.

The Volvo Certified Warranty provides engine and transmission coverage based on its Volvo Engine Plan 2 Protection Plan for new trucks. It offers fully inspected, reconditioned and warrantied Volvo trucks at a significant savings, according to the company.

“Our new truck customers have come to expect unmatched value and reliability from Volvo Trucks, and we’re thrilled to now offer similar services to our certified pre-owned customers,” said Brent Rottweiler, vice-president, Volvo Trucks remarketing operations. “This new program benefits our customers and dealers by consolidating the claims process, making it easier and faster for everyone involved.”

The certified warranty is offered through Volvo’s internal systems, eliminating the need for third-party vendors. Qualifying trucks are four model years or newer with 450,000 miles or less on them. They undergo a 150-point inspection and reconditioning process. They come with up to 24 months and 250,000 miles of coverage.

Similarly, Mack is now offering a Certified Used Truck program, with a fully integrated warranty managed by the truck maker.

“Mack Certified Used trucks are inspected, reconditioned and ready to go to work,” said Mike Furst, Mack Trucks director, leasing and service contracts. “And with the addition of a factory-backed Mack Certified Warranty, customers can rest easy knowing we’ve got their backs should an issue arise.”