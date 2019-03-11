Magnum delivers custom-designed, live-haul poultry trailers

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. – Magnum Trailer and Equipment has manufactured new poultry trailers aimed at improving the well-being of the birds being transported, decreasing load times, and easing maintenance.

“These trailers are designed to improve the internal environment for the birds by moderating the temperature, improving on-off loading, and using smooth steel surfaces that are quick to clean for improved biosecurity,” said Mel Wubs, vice-president of trailer and engineering for Magnum.

Thirty-five of these newly designed trailers were delivered to Maple Lodge Farms in Ontario.

“Magnum’s engineering team worked with us to design features that would improve poultry welfare, which is really important to us,” said Fred Marques, COO of Maple Lodge Farms. “We were impressed with their material choices and manufacturing process to deliver a quality trailer that is expected to significantly increase the life expectancy over our previous fleet.”

The trailers boast multi-zone, full height, electric sliding vent panels for airflow and temperature and humidity control. They also have a Stenx 100XF steel deck surface for high durability and light weight, a clear-span hydraulic raising roof, and roll-up curtains.

Based in B.C., Magnum has been manufacturing and servicing heavy-duty trucks and trailers since 1984.

