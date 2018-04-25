March trailer orders up 39% y-o-y

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Net trailer orders rose 39% year-over-year in March, and trailer builders are now committed through October.

ACT Research reported the trailer industry closed March with just over 30,000 orders – up from the preliminary estimate of 29,500.

“Although off 11% versus a very strong February, volume was up 39% year-over-year,” said Frank Maly, director, commercial vehicle transportation analysis and research at ACT Research. “Strong freight demand and tight capacity continue to encourage fleets to invest in equipment, and the positive impact of freight rates on their bottom lines provide them the means to commit. And don’t forget, the recent tax cuts contribute to this equation.”

March marked the 16th straight month of year-over-year order gains.

“On a quarterly basis, Q1 net orders were up 28% versus the same quarter last year,” said Maly. “Regarding build in March, month-over-month softness may well indicate that OEMs were not able to increase production as much as they might have liked, amid comments heard about tight component supplies. In the coming months, ACT will be closely watching components related to undercarriage, suspensions, axles, and tires.”