Maxim Truck & Trailer turns 40

Forty years ago today, 27-year-old Doug Harvey purchased what was dubbed “the losingest’ International Harvester dealership in Canada.

The Winnipeg dealer had racked up losses of $250,000 a year for three straight years, but Harvey convinced his wife his intentions were no April Fool’s joke and took out a second mortgage on their home to buy into the business, even though interest rates had soared to nearly 20%.

Maxim Truck & Trailer serves customers in Manitoba, Saskatchewan and north-western Ontario. (Photo: Maxim Truck & Trailer)

“The first couple of years dealt with pure survival,” Harvey, owner of Maxim Truck & Trailer recalled in a press release commemorating the 40th anniversary of the dealership. “Profitability and growth were distant issues back in 1981.”

Over the years, Maxim grew and expanded to new locations and today it celebrates 40 years in business. It employs more than 550 staff in 18 branches from Vancouver to Montreal.

“Maxim’s success is a team effort,” said company president Troy Hamilton. “From taking care of our customers to chipping in to help the charities we support. Our employees represent our brand and drive our business forward.”

The company says it will be eager to take on new opportunities including supporting electric trucks, autonomous vehicles and other technologies. Over the years, the company has undergone several name changes. Some include: Mid-Canada Trucks; Bronco Rentals & Leasing; and Proline Trailers, before adopting various iterations including the Maxim name, eventually taking on its current name in 2007.