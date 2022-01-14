Maxim Truck & Trailer wins International dealer awards

Maxim Truck & Trailer has been recognized as top International truck and bus dealer.

It won both the International Truck Presidential Award for truck sales, and the IC Bus Diamond Award, making it the only Canadian dealer to win both awards.

The Presidential award goes to the top 8% of Inernational truck dealers, and is based on operating and financial standards, market representation, and customer satisfaction.

(Photo: Maxim Truck & Trailer)

It is Maxim’s second consecutive year winning the award.

“The Presidential and Diamond awards are the highest honors an International dealer can achieve from the company,” said Mark Belisle, group vice-president of dealer sales and operations at Navistar.

“These awards also recognize the effort and dedication of all the dealership’s employees. A highly skilled, professional staff is a critical success factor for any commercial truck and bus dealership. Maxim is clearly committed to growing their business and being recognized by customers as the dealership of choice in their markets.”

“These awards are a great honor for everyone at Maxim Truck & Trailer because they recognize all the hard work and professionalism we bring to customers in the Manitoba, Saskatchewan and North Western Ontario market areas,” added Troy Hamilton, president of Maxim Truck & Trailer. “This past year has not been easy with all of the Covid and supply chain issues so I want to recognize the staff and team at Maxim Truck & Trailer who made these awards possible.”