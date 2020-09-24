Maximetal expanding production capabilities

ST-GEORGES, Que. – Utility truck manufacturer Maximetal is adding 10,000 sq.-ft. to its operations to keep pace with surging demand, the company announced.

The new site will be around the corner from its existing 35,000 sq.-ft. main plant. It plans to increase its workforce by 10-15% in the coming months.

“Expansion has been in the mid-term plans for a while now based on increasing demand for our fire apparatus. With a recent significant increase in demand for our utility trucks it became clear that the time to execute was now,” said Maximetal’s director of business development, Christopher Sapienza.

Utility truck maker Maximetal is expanding its Quebec operations. (Photo: Maximetal)

Also driving demand is an order for more than 50 utility trucks from Hydro-Quebec.

“We trace our company’s history back to our very first contract with Hydro-Quebec in 1983. We’re very proud to continue this historic relationship and we appreciate Hydro’s recognition of our quality and professionalism,” said Danny Dufour, Maximetal president.

The company is also partnering with Lion Electric to develop its Class 6 utility truck, which will hit the market in 2021-2022.

The new facility will come online this fall and should be fully functional by January, 2021.