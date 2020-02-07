Medium-duty orders ‘resilient’: ACT Research

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Medium-duty truck orders have shown resilience over the past two months, following softness in late Q3 and early Q4 2019, ACT Research reports.

January posted preliminary Classes 5-7 net orders of 18,500 units, down 9% from December and 20% year-over-year.

“Seasonal adjustment provides an incremental bump to January’s medium-duty net orders, which rise to 18,700 units,” said Steve Tam, ACT’s vice-president. “This means the Classes 5-7 backlog should slide by around 3,200 units, to 49,700 units, but we caution that the data never quite align month to month. The underlying build numbers are projected, so there will some variability in reported backlogs when final data is collected.”