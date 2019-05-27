Mexican truck plant produces 400,000th Freightliner

SALTILLO, Mexico – Daimler’s Saltillo, Mexico, truck manufacturing plant celebrated its 10th anniversary recently, coinciding with the production of its 400,000th unit.

A new Cascadia rolled off the line to mark the milestone, and the company held a celebration to honor the achievement.

“We are so proud to celebrate the first 10 years of operation at Saltillo Truck Manufacturing Plant,” said Flavio Rivera, CEO of Daimler Trucks Mexico. “Our constant innovation has positioned us as a benchmark not only in Mexico, but the whole world. We are being recognized for our production and commercialization of trucks with the highest quality for the North American market.”

The plant was opened in 2009 with a $300-million investment.