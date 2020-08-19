Michelin reveals Energy Guard test results

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Michelin says independent testing by Mesilla Valley Transportation Solutions (MVTS) has validated its Energy Guard system coupled with X One wide-base single tires, saving 17.01 gallons of diesel per 1,000 miles (64.4L per 1,600 kms).

Energy Guard is a trailer-mounted set of SmartWay-verified aerodynamic fairings.

“Our goal, through continued testing, was to provide certified fuel economy performance test data results that fleets can use to confidently make purchasing decisions about aerodynamic trailer solutions and realize real-world savings,” said Calvin Bradley, technical leader, Michelin aerodynamic solutions, Michelin North America. “The newest testing confirms these significant results and validates our product from others on the market.”

(Photo: Michelin)

The fuel savings amount to 12.6%. Testing was done using two 2015 International LT tractors with Cummins ISX 15-liter engines and Eaton 10-speed automated manual transmissions pulling loads grossing 72,000 lbs.

“MVTS-certified testing is a much more advanced and reliable method for predicting fuel savings,” said Daryl Bear, lead engineer and COO, MVT Solutions. “The results provided are comparable with what a progressive fleet can expect in real-world operations. Combining fuel-efficient tires with aerodynamics can save a fleet significant fuel and money.”