Mission Critical Electronics buys Xantrex

BURNABY, B.C. – Xantrex, a B.C.-based company that provides onboard AC power technologies, has been purchased by Mission Critical Electronics (MCE).

Xantrex was previously a part of the solar activity of Schneider Electric.

“We are delighted to have Xantrex join MCE,” said Kevin Moschetti, chief executive officer of Mission Critical Electronics. “Xantrex’s products are high quality, technologically advanced, and valued by its customers. Moreover, Xantrex’s portfolio of power products, end markets, and distribution partners are highly complementary to MCE. The synergies that exist between our companies will provide more value for end-users, original equipment manufacturers, and distribution partners. Most importantly, I am excited about the new growth platforms available, the talent level of the Xantrex people, and the new career opportunities that will be opened.”

Richard Gaudet, vice-president and general manager of Xantrex, added: “This is a very exciting juncture for Xantrex. Joining forces with MCE – who are as passionate about high quality vehicle and marine power solutions as we are – is sure to deliver tremendous value for our customers, suppliers and other business partners. I am excited at the opportunities this will generate to accelerate our combined growth, the career possibilities for employees and our shared top priority of satisfying our customers.”