More than 1 million Freightliner Cascadias sold

Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) has now sold 1 million Freightliner Cascadias.

“With our flagship Cascadia, our commitment to making a safer, cleaner, and more cost-efficient solution for our customers has never wavered. And we are not done yet,” said David Carson, senior vice-president of sales and marketing at DTNA.

Since its launch in 2007, fuel economy of the model has improved by more than 35%, the company says.

The battery-electric version of the truck has already accumulated more than 6 million miles of real-world operations with more than 50 fleets. The truck also serves as the platform for the autonomous-ready Cascadia being developed by subsidiary Torc Robotics.

“Backed by an expansive dealer support network, which includes nearly 500 locations across North America, the Freightliner Cascadia continues to faithfully serve all those who keep the world moving, and we’re looking forward to reaching the 2 million mark,” Carson said.