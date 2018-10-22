Natural gas truck sales down

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Natural gas truck sales in the U.S. and Canada have declined 28% this year through August, according to a new report from ACT Research.

They were up 13% in 2017.

“On a nominal basis, natural gas retail sales are down about 600 units for the first eight months of 2018 on a year-over-year basis,” said Ken Vieth, senior partner and general manager at ACT Research. “Based on news released in the popular press, natural gas vehicle purchases continued to be dominated by refuse fleets, as well as transit and school bus operators.”

Vieth added, “With the narrowed fuel price spread between diesel and natural gas, it really isn’t surprising that sales of natural gas units softened. That said, it is important to remember that the conversion of a fleet from diesel to natural gas doesn’t rest entirely on the savings of fuel. Natural gas offers more consistent fuel pricing and is one way fleets can meet more stringent environmental requirements, particularly where RNG is available.”