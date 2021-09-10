Navistar grows Fleetrite network

Navistar’s Fleetrite truck parts store network is expanding, with five new locations in the U.S., bringing its total to 11 retail locations in the U.S. and Canada.

“The opening of a standalone Fleetrite location presents an excellent opportunity to build upon our dealership reputation for outstanding customer service as a member of the International truck family.” said Duane Kyrish, owner, Kyrish Truck Centers, one of the new locations. “The expansion of Fleetrite locations will provide our customers with the assurance that they will receive quality, OEM products for any service they may need, and we are incredibly excited for the upcoming launch.”

(Photo: Navistar)

“Fleetrite continues to work to expand not only our breadth of product but also our retail footprint in the market,” added Amy Morel, director, private label parts. “No matter your make or model, Fleetrite is committed to providing a quality product that is not only competitively priced but also more conveniently accessible to all our customers.”

The stores offer more than 100 different product lines and more than 15,000 parts, including filters, safety items, cargo control, trailer parts and grille guards. Navistar says it plans to add 20 standalone stores and retail locations by the end of this year, with a target of 50 locations by 2025.