Navistar integrates five more telematics platforms

LISLE, Ill. – Navistar International has added five more telematics platforms to its factory-installed hardware, through a program it has dubbed Gateway Integrations.

Navistar’s own telematics hardware serves as a gateway to streamline various software without the need for additional hardware through Gateway Integrations.

Navistar previously announced integration with Samsara and Geotab, and has now added: CyntrX GPS Fleet Tracking Solutions; MiX Telematics; Omnitracs; Tyler Technologies; and Zonar Systems.

International Truck’s LT Series family of trucks. (Photo: Navistar)

“At the core of good connected vehicle systems is a single factory-installed device driving actionable data to multiple fleet management systems,” said Chintan Sopariwala, vice-president, aftersales operations and connected vehicle, Navistar. “Our Gateway Integrations allow customers to consolidate their vehicle hardware and use a singular database to feed all their fleet management and compliance solution portals, thus saving operational costs and improving data accuracy.”

“We’ve identified these telematics and fleet management providers as strategic partners,” added Friedrich Baumann, president, sales, marketing and aftersales, Navistar. “With their software expertise, we look forward to working together to introduce added feature functionality in the coming years to further enhance the overall customer experience through vehicle connectivity.”