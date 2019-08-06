Navistar lays out plan to grow parts business

BOULDER, Col. – Navistar International plans to grow its parts business, by expanding product lines within its private label brands and quickly adapting to a rapidly evolving market.

Josef Kory, senior vice-president of parts with Navistar, outlined the company’s objectives during a press event here today.

“For any OEM to be successful in growing revenue in their parts business, they have to offer solutions that span the life-cycle of the vehicle,” Kory said. “They have to appeal to the first owners and any subsequent owners of the vehicle.”

Navistar plans to expand the product lines available through its Fleetrite and Renewed private label brands.

“We continue to add product lines to each of these brands,” Kory said.

Fleetrite consists of a line of aftermarket parts products, aimed at lower total cost of ownership for first and subsequent truck owners, while Renewed offers remanufactured products. Fleetrite turns 50 in September and Navistar is looking to make the brand more prominent, by encouraging International dealers to open more standalone retail locations, especially in markets that are too small to merit the opening of a full-scale International dealership.

Fleetrite has seen double-digit growth over the past five years and now boasts 96 product lines. The standalone stores are designed to satisfy customers who believe the OEM dealerships are too expensive when it comes to parts replacement. Four new stores have been opened with “many more in the planning process,” Kory said. “Expect significant growth in these Fleetrite stores over the course of the next 12 months,” he added.

Navistar also made its products and services more widely available through a joint partnership with Love’s and Speedco. Customers can now bring their trucks there for service, including warranty work under three hours. This has added 500 service bays and 1,300 technicians to the Navistar network, creating what it claims is the largest service network in the North American commercial vehicle industry.

A new Memphis distribution center is also helping to improve parts sales. Dealers can order parts up until 11 p.m. and receive them the next day, thanks to the DC’s proximity to FedEx.

Kory detailed 10 trends he sees shaping the parts business: