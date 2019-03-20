Navistar partners with Love’s to expand service network

ATLANTA, Ga. – Navistar is partnering with Love’s Travel Stops to expand its service network, bringing its network to more than 1,000 locations.

The company made the announcement at the American Trucking Associations’ Technology & Maintenance Council’s spring meetings.

“It’s one of the biggest things we’ve announced in many, many years,” Michael Cancelliere, president, truck, said of the exclusive deal. Love’s technicians will be trained to service International trucks, which Cancelliere said solidifies Navistar as having the largest service network in North America. The partnership will be up and running later this year.

The agreement authorizes most Love’s and Speedco shops to handle a wide array of International warranty work for Classes 6-8 trucks. Nationwide parts pricing will be available at those locations.

Navistar also announced it is opening a new parts distribution center in Memphis, Tenn. The 300,000 sq.-ft. facility is close to FedEx and will be able to supply parts the next day to more than 95% of International dealers. Parts orders received by 11 p.m. will usually be delivered by the next morning, Cancelliere said.

The company also announced its over-the-air calibration updates will no longer require a separate plug-in device and WiFi access. The company’s LT and RH models will now be able to receive software and calibration updates over the air using a cellular network.

Navistar is coming off its best first quarter since 2010, with revenues up 28%. Cancelliere said the company grew its market share 1.8%, led by Classes 6-7 growth of 6%.