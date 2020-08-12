Navistar re-ups with Cummins

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Cummins and Navistar International have extended a long-term supply deal through the next two emissions cycles.

Navistar has named Cummins its preferred supplier of medium-duty and heavy-duty big bore engines for International trucks in the U.S. and Canada.

“We’re excited to deepen what is an already strong partnership with Navistar, spanning more than 80 years,” said Srikanth Padmanabhan, president, engine business at Cummins. “Navistar is a critical partner to Cummins and we believe the International LT Series trucks paired with the Cummins X15TM Efficiency Series and Eaton Cummins Endurant HD transmission provides the best fuel economy, improved uptime and overall TCO for our mutual longhaul customers.”

(Photo: Cummins)

The Cummins B6.7 and L9 engines will be offered in the International MV and HV Series trucks.

“This new long-term agreement with Cummins, in combination with our proprietary powertrains, will offer International customers the most competitive and fuel-efficient engines in the market while reducing our investment requirements to meet future emissions regulations,” said Phil Christman, president, operations, Navistar. “The extension of our partnership allows both companies to optimize future research and development investments in existing technologies as well as the flexibility to invest in advanced technologies.”