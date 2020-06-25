Navistar virtually breaks ground at San Antonio truck plant

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Navistar International virtually broke ground today at the site of its new truck manufacturing facility in San Antonio, Texas.

“This groundbreaking ceremony marks a milestone for us in the development of our new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility,” said Troy Clarke, chairman, president and CEO of Navistar. “We are excited to become part of the San Antonio community and we’re confident this facility will reinforce Navistar’s gains in the marketplace.”

(Photo: Navistar International)

The facility is located near I-35, off U.S. Highway 281. It will be a 900,000 sq.-ft. plant capable of producing Classes 6-8 vehicles. Production is scheduled to begin in early 2022.

Navistar said the US$250-million investment is part of its Manufacturing 4.0 concept, with advancements aimed at reducing manufacturing complexity and increasing quality.

“Sharing these new industrial advances and Manufacturing 4.0 concepts with our existing plants is an additional benefit we anticipate from our experience with this new facility,” said Persio Lisboa, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Navistar.

The virtual ceremony can be viewed below.