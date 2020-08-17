New SelecTrucks dealership opens in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, Man. – SelecTrucks has opened a new dealership in Winnipeg.

It’s the fourth SelecTrucks location to open this year, and the second in Canada. The new Winnipeg dealership is part of the Transolutions Truck Centres group of companies.

The 85,000 sq.-ft. dealership features a 10-bay Express Assessment and Rapid Repair shop, a 24-bay main service shop, a 14,000 sq.-ft. parts warehouse and an indoor sales showroom.

“Transolutions Truck Centres has a longstanding relationship with Daimler Trucks North America, and we’re excited to expand our partnership,” said Itamar Levine, vice-president and general manager of Transolutions Truck Centres. “Our commitment to providing a premium customer experience aligns perfectly with the values of SelecTrucks. Our staff serve as knowledgeable advisors dedicated to helping customers find the right pre-owned trucks and financing for their unique business needs.”

(Photo: SelecTrucks)

“All of our SelecTrucks team members have a passion for providing unparalleled value to our customers and helping them achieve their business goals, and the team at SelecTrucks of Winnipeg is driven to help its customers succeed. We’re thrilled to welcome Transolutions Truck Centres as the newest member of our growing SelecTrucks network in Canada,” added Mary Aufdemberg, president and general manager of Daimler Trucks Remarketing.

The new dealership is located at 45 Bergen Cutoff Road, Winnipeg, Man., and its website is Winnipeg.SelecTrucks.com.