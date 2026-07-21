New York launches $8M funding program for hydrogen, ammonia projects

New York State is making $8 million available to support the development of hydrogen, ammonia, and other alternative fuel technologies aimed at reducing emissions from heavy-duty transportation and other sectors that remain difficult to electrify.

The funding, announced by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), will support projects that develop, pilot, or demonstrate low-carbon fuel production, storage, distribution, and end-use technologies. The agency said the initiative is intended to help reduce reliance on fossil fuels in heavy-duty transportation, manufacturing, and other energy-intensive industries while also supporting zero-emission backup power applications.

Volvo hydrogen HPDI truck (Photo: James Menzies)

“Investing in emerging fuels shows promise to reduce reliance on fossil fuels in transportation, manufacturing and other energy-intensive industries,” said NYSERDA president and CEO Doreen M. Harris. “NYSERDA is doing its due diligence by exploring the best concepts and designs to integrate clean hydrogen, ammonia and other fuels to provide zero-emission energy to reach areas of our economy that are hard to electrify.”

The competitive funding opportunity is open to developers, manufacturers, researchers, and project teams proposing large-scale alternative fuel projects that require new or upgraded infrastructure.

Projects must fall into one of two technical areas:

Large-scale alternative fuel-based resources, such as multi-megawatt fuel cells.

Alternative fuel infrastructure, including production, storage, and distribution systems.

Applicants must also apply under either a product development or pilot and demonstration funding category.

Projects will be evaluated on technical innovation, project planning, commercialization potential, team capability, and benefits to New York, including impacts on disadvantaged communities. Recipients must provide at least a 50% cost share from non-NYSERDA funding sources and demonstrate compliance with applicable safety and regulatory standards.

Proposals are due Sept. 28, with optional letters of intent accepted through Sept. 7.