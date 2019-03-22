Nikola acquires 400 acres for truck manufacturing plant

PHOENIX, Ariz. – Nikola Motor Company says it has acquired 400 acres of property in Arizona, where it will manufacture its Class 8 hydrogen-electric trucks.

“When we set out to build a factory, part of my vision was to help an entire community,” said Nikola CEO Trevor Milton. “By completing the deal with Saint Holdings, we can now begin to realize that dream. Imagine what it will do for property values, schools, parks, and other city improvements. Bringing 2,000 jobs and thousands more from other suppliers will be a huge benefit to Coolidge and the surrounding areas for decades to come.”