Nikola to open world’s most advanced fuel cell lab

PHOENIX, Ariz. – Nikola says it will announce a world class fuel cell lab at its upcoming Nikola World truck debut.

The company signed a US$16-million order to purchase equipment for the first phase of its fuel cell development laboratory. It plans to spend several hundred million dollars on fuel cell development.

Nikola will share more details about the lab at next month’s Nikola World, running Apr. 16-17.

“It is critical that we move fast and have the best equipment as part of our truck development process,” said Mark Russell, Nikola Motor Company president. “By creating our own facility, Nikola will be able to test and validate its fuel cell components in half the time it would take other OEMs and third-party labs.”

The company claims its lab will be the most advanced fuel cell research and development facility in the world.

“This lab will be filled with extremely talented fuel cell engineers and is a critical part in our truck development – enabling Nikola to set a new efficiency benchmark for heavy-duty fuel cell systems,” said Nikola CEO Trevor Milton. “We believe the fuel cell will replace the diesel engine in the next 10 years. It is a race to the finish line now for our team. Other OEMs have expressed interest in using Nikola’s fuel cell drivetrain and hydrogen stations and we plan on making them available to other OEMs who share our vision.”