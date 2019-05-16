Ocean Trailer expands Winnipeg facility

WINNIPEG, Man. – Ocean Trailer has finished renovations at its Winnipeg location.

Additional shop bays have allowed the company to hire more technicians and better utilize its space, according to branch manager Mack Keay.

“This added space has already improved our ability to fix more of our customers’ trailers every day,” he said, “but it will also give us the chance to keep our own rental fleet better maintained and cleaner.”

That’s due to a new wash bay that can handle eight trailers per day, up from one or two previously.

“We’ve also taken care to buy food-grade cleaners that are non-acidic,” Keay added.

The new wash bay goes into service May 21.

The facility now boasts 14 service bays, tire service, two 24-hour mobile repair trucks, pickup-and-delivery service and a full-service wash bay. It also offers 80 truck parking spots, and a fleet of more than 820 rental trailers.