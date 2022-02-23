OK Pneus La Malbaie wins top store honor

OK Pneus La Malbaie in Clermont, Que., on Wednesday was awarded OK Tire Stores’ National Store of the Year for 2021. The honour is awarded to a location that frequently upholds OK Tire’s motto, “Honestly Driven” and consistently provides outstanding quality auto service to their community.

Store owners Frederic Ouellet, Marc-Antoine Leblond, Martin Dassylva and Jean-Francois Marier were celebrated by colleagues and industry partners at the company’s 2022 annual general meeting, held virtually.

They are supporters of many charitable organizations and events, including local hockey, skiing, tennis and events such as Noel des enfants. “We are honored to receive this award and proud to provide our customers with exceptional customer service at each visit,” Ouellet said.

“As a company, it has always been our priority to recognize outstanding teams that go above and beyond every day to service customers. This year’s National Store of the Year award winner did just that,” said OK Tire president and CEO, Jim Bethune.

The Regional Store of the Year award recipients include: