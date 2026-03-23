OK Tire highlights growth strategy, launches new video series at 2026 conference

OK Tire Stores used its 2026 annual conference to showcase strong early results from its evolving business model while reinforcing its focus on independently owned dealers.

The three-day event, held in Mexico, brought together dealers, suppliers and leadership from across Canada and served as what the company described as a “celebration of OK Tire 2.0” — a strategic shift aimed at streamlining operations and strengthening partnerships.

Central to that shift is a move away from a traditional warehouse model and deeper collaboration with distribution partner Groupe Touchette. The company says the transition, now about nine months in, is performing ahead of expectations.

“Since 1953, OK Tire has been part of the fabric of communities across Canada,” said Brian Mielko, president and CEO. “Our annual conference is about more than recognition. It’s about celebrating the independent business owners behind each bay door.”

New series spotlights local ownership

A key announcement at the conference was the launch of “Behind The Bay Doors,” a national video series designed to highlight the people behind OK Tire locations.

The first episode features the Elmira, Ont., store, focusing on its multi-generational ownership, agricultural customer base and ties to the local community.

“These aren’t just service centers. They’re community hubs,” Mielko said.

OK Tire Stettler, Alta., was named top commercial store of the year. (Photo: OK Tire)

Awards recognize top-performing dealers

The conference also recognized top-performing locations across the network:

National Store of the Year: OK Pneus Montmagny, Que.

OK Pneus Montmagny, Que. Regional British Columbia Store of the Year: OK Tire North Island

OK Tire North Island Regional Alberta Store of the Year: OK Tire Airdrie

OK Tire Airdrie Regional Prairie Store of the Year: OK Tire Carroll, Man.

OK Tire Carroll, Man. Regional Ontario Store of the Year: OK Tire Orleans

OK Tire Orleans Regional Quebec Store of the Year: OK Pneus Val-d’Or commercial

OK Pneus Val-d’Or commercial Regional Atlantic Store of the Year: OK Tire Middle Sackville, N.S.

OK Tire Middle Sackville, N.S. Commercial Store of the Year: OK Tire Stettler, Alta.

OK Tire Stettler, Alta. Rising Star of the Year (West): OK Tire Landmark, Man.

OK Tire Landmark, Man. Rising Star of the Year (East): OK Tire Thunder Bay, Ont.

OK Tire Thunder Bay, Ont. Community Grassroots Award of the Year: OK Tire New Minas, N.S.

Partner of the Year Awards:

Commercial: BKT

BKT Passenger/Light Truck: Blackhawk Tires

Blackhawk Tires Mechanical Vendor: NAPA

NAPA Support Partner: Lifelong Crush Creative

The event also featured a trade show, training sessions and strategy meetings, with a continued emphasis on supporting independently owned locations and strengthening supplier relationships.

OK Tire operates more than 325 locations across Canada and has been in business for more than 70 years.

The company says its ongoing transformation is aimed at helping those dealers remain competitive while maintaining a strong local presence in their communities.