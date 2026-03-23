OK Tire highlights growth strategy, launches new video series at 2026 conference
OK Tire Stores used its 2026 annual conference to showcase strong early results from its evolving business model while reinforcing its focus on independently owned dealers.
The three-day event, held in Mexico, brought together dealers, suppliers and leadership from across Canada and served as what the company described as a “celebration of OK Tire 2.0” — a strategic shift aimed at streamlining operations and strengthening partnerships.
Central to that shift is a move away from a traditional warehouse model and deeper collaboration with distribution partner Groupe Touchette. The company says the transition, now about nine months in, is performing ahead of expectations.
“Since 1953, OK Tire has been part of the fabric of communities across Canada,” said Brian Mielko, president and CEO. “Our annual conference is about more than recognition. It’s about celebrating the independent business owners behind each bay door.”
New series spotlights local ownership
A key announcement at the conference was the launch of “Behind The Bay Doors,” a national video series designed to highlight the people behind OK Tire locations.
The first episode features the Elmira, Ont., store, focusing on its multi-generational ownership, agricultural customer base and ties to the local community.
“These aren’t just service centers. They’re community hubs,” Mielko said.
Awards recognize top-performing dealers
The conference also recognized top-performing locations across the network:
- National Store of the Year: OK Pneus Montmagny, Que.
- Regional British Columbia Store of the Year: OK Tire North Island
- Regional Alberta Store of the Year: OK Tire Airdrie
- Regional Prairie Store of the Year: OK Tire Carroll, Man.
- Regional Ontario Store of the Year: OK Tire Orleans
- Regional Quebec Store of the Year: OK Pneus Val-d’Or commercial
- Regional Atlantic Store of the Year: OK Tire Middle Sackville, N.S.
- Commercial Store of the Year: OK Tire Stettler, Alta.
- Rising Star of the Year (West): OK Tire Landmark, Man.
- Rising Star of the Year (East): OK Tire Thunder Bay, Ont.
- Community Grassroots Award of the Year: OK Tire New Minas, N.S.
Partner of the Year Awards:
- Commercial: BKT
- Passenger/Light Truck: Blackhawk Tires
- Mechanical Vendor: NAPA
- Support Partner: Lifelong Crush Creative
The event also featured a trade show, training sessions and strategy meetings, with a continued emphasis on supporting independently owned locations and strengthening supplier relationships.
OK Tire operates more than 325 locations across Canada and has been in business for more than 70 years.
The company says its ongoing transformation is aimed at helping those dealers remain competitive while maintaining a strong local presence in their communities.
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