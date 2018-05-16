Ontario issuing permits for smart lift axles, longer wheelbase tractors

TORONTO, Ont. – The Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO) is now allowing carriers to apply for permits to operate smart lift axles on trailers, and longer tractors with multi-axle trailers.

The Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) pushed for the allowance of smart lift axles and longer wheelbase tractors, and lauded the announcement.

“We are very pleased with the release of the permits and glad our members interested in moving forward can do so in the short term,” said Geoff Wood senior vice-president, policy, OTA. “OTA will continue to work with MTO to move these two issues into regulation as soon as possible.”

Permits are available for semi-trailers and double trailer combinations and for the use of longer tractors (up to 6.8-meter wheelbase) pulling multi-axle semi-trailers. They’ll cost $440 per trailer for smart lift axles, or $1,000 per tractor for longer wheelbases.

The OTA says the permit process is the first step towards moving forward on regulatory developments, and expedites the opportunity for carriers to begin operating them.

You can apply for the lift axle permits here, or the longer wheelbase permits here.