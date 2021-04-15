Ontario to introduce restricted licence for auto transmissions

Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation is introducing a restricted A/Z licence for those who take their road test using an automated or automatic transmission.

The new restriction will take effect May 17, and will prohibit those drivers from operating a Class A vehicle with a manual transmission.

(Photo: James Menzies)

A ‘REST/COND G’ symbol will appear on the front of the individual’s driver’s licence. Those who hold a Class A licence prior to May 17 will continue to be able to drive trucks with automated, automatic or manual transmissions, according to a memo from Beth O’Connor, director, safety program development branch with MTO’s transportation safety division.

“This is something the PMTC has been lobbying for since 2015 and are glad to see this change made,” said Private Motor Truck Council of Canada president Mike Millian.