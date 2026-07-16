Orillia, Ont., CMV inspections result in 33 charges

Ontario Provincial Police and Ministry of Transportation officers laid 33 charges and placed two commercial vehicles out of service during an enforcement initiative in the Orillia area.

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police Orillia detachment, the OPP Central Region traffic incident management enforcement team and the Ontario Ministry of Transportation conducted the commercial vehicle inspections on July 14.

Officers inspected 29 commercial motor vehicles during the operation. The enforcement effort resulted in two vehicles being placed out of service, 33 Provincial Offences Act charges and 11 Level I Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance inspections.