Ottawa blitz puts 40% of inspected trucks OOS

Forty percent of the commercial vehicles inspected during a joint enforcement blitz in Ottawa were placed out of service because of safety-related defects.

The Ottawa Police Service, Ontario Ministry of Transportation and Ontario Provincial Police conducted the commercial vehicle safety initiative in Ottawa’s west end on July 13, according to a news release.

Officers inspected 67 commercial vehicles. The operation resulted in 27 vehicles being taken out of service, 38 charges being laid, one licence plate being removed and two suspended drivers being identified.

(Photo: Ottawa Police Service)

Inspectors found deficiencies involving brakes, steering components, lamps, tires, wheels, hubs, load security, driver logs and driver licensing.

Charges included offences related to annual inspections, daily inspection reports, expired or missing Commercial Vehicle Operator’s Registration certificates, Tow and Storage Safety and Enforcement Act violations, vehicle emissions, load security, overweight vehicles, improper tires, improper brakes, and permit and licence plate violations.

Police said two drivers were found operating commercial vehicles while suspended, including one driver from Nova Scotia.