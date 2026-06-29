More than half of trucks inspected put OOS in The Blue Mountains, Ont.

More than half of the commercial vehicles inspected during an enforcement blitz in the Town of The Blue Mountains, Ont., were placed out of service.

Members of the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police, with assistance from officers from the Nottawasaga and Grey Bruce detachments and the Ministry of Transportation, conducted the commercial motor vehicle enforcement initiative on June 23.

Officers inspected 24 commercial motor vehicles, with 14 removed from service.

(File photo: Leo Barros)

Mandatory alcohol screenings were also conducted, with no drivers found to be impaired.

The enforcement effort resulted in 65 charges and numerous warnings.

Violations included operating with an improper class of driver’s license, operating without a commercial vehicle operator’s registration, defective braking systems, improper tires, failure to surrender CVOR documents, Schedule 1 forms and daily trip inspection reports, failure to complete annual vehicle inspections, insecure loads, registered gross weight violations, operating without proper company identification and transportation of dangerous goods violations involving insecure loads, missing shipping documents, lack of training and improper labelling.

Inspectors also identified overloaded tires and axles.