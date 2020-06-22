P.S.I. recognizes top trailer manufacturers

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Pressure Systems International (P.S.I.) has awarded six trailer manufacturers for their role in advancing the penetration rates of its Meritor Tire Inflation System.

Momentum Awards, given to those achieving the largest year-over-year gain in installations, went to Great Dane, Landoll, and Strick Trailers.

Excellence Awards, for those that have the highest penetration of the system for the trailers they produce, went to Kentucky Trailer, Stoughton Trailers and Wabash National.

(Photo: P.S.I.)

“Innovative and focused companies don’t let these unprecedented times be an excuse not to move forward and get things done. The 2019 award recipients are market leaders for good reason,” said Jim Sharkey, vice-president global sales and marketing. “In years past, P.S.I. has presented these awards during the annual Truck Trailer Manufacturers Association (TTMA) meeting. Even though TTMA has been canceled for 2020, it was still important for us to recognize those trailer manufacturers who play such a large part in our success.”