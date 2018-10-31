Paccar Parts opens new Toronto PDC

TORONTO, Ont. – Paccar Parts has announced the opening of a new 160,000 sq.-ft. parts distribution center in Toronto, Ont.

The facility opened on Oct. 22 and will support customers across Eastern Canada. The company says the new facility features state-of-the-art technologies such as voice-activated picking, an automated banding conveyor, optimized pick paths and custom inventory zones.

“This new world-class facility will increase our aftermarket parts distribution in Canada,” said David Danforth, Paccar Parts general manager and Paccar vice-president. “We drive customer uptime by providing them with the highest product availability in the industry, exceptional service and unparalleled value.”

The Toronto PDC complements another in Montreal, Que., which opened in 2014.

“The strategic location of the Toronto PDC equips us to increase our next-day deliveries,” said Laura Bloch, assistant general manager – operations. “We will increase customer uptime by adding a greater breadth of product and increasing our availability to service customers within 24 hours.”