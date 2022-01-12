PacLease experienced strong growth in 2021

It was a year of growth for PacLease, which saw its U.S./Canada network expand to 467 locations.

The nine new locations added in 2021 came during what PacLease describes as a “strong rebound year for the full-service lease and rental market” with an increase in year-over-year demand.

“This bodes well for our industry as more fleets – private fleets in particular – are growing through full-service leasing,” said Ken Roemer, president of Paccar Leasing. “As we enter 2022, we’re preparing for continued growth with new products and services, a strong rental market and new locations to further support our customers.”

This year, PacLease plans to add more new locations and grow its Fleet Maintenance Service program.

“This expands our offerings to fleets that do not typically lease their vehicles,” Roemer said. “It provides a totally customized maintenance program for customers that need complete maintenance coverage for their vehicles.”